Cyber Crime Wing issues advisory on online cracker sale fraud

The Cyber Crime Wing, Tamil Nadu, has noted a surge in online fraud in the sale of crackers ahead of Deepavali. As many as 17 complaints have been registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) between September and October of this year.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Cyber Crime, Sandeep Mittal said scammers exploited festive enthusiasm, deceiving victims through social media advertisements on platforms offering discounts on purchase of crackers and offer other festive items. Victims contact scammers via WhatsApp or through call, eager to capitalise on seemingly lucrative deals. Scammers share fake websites which appear legitimate but are designed to steal money. These sites often display genuine-looking product catalogues, prices and payment options. These websites may request payment for crackers at discounted prices.

Once payment is made, victims never receive their ordered products. Additionally, victims may compromise their online security by sharing personal financial information. The emotional distress of falling prey to such scams can be significant, especially during festive seasons, the ADGP said.

