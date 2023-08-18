Cyber Crime Wing issues advisory on fake version of IRCTC mobile app

August 18, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu police on Friday issued an advisory to the members of the public asking them to be vigilant against the fake ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app that is being circulated by online fraudsters.

Recently, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) issued a warning to the public regarding a malicious mobile app campaign that aims to deceive users and engage them in fraudulent activities.

Fraudsters have devised a scheme wherein they circulate phishing links through messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. These links direct unsuspecting victims to download a fake version of the ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app.

Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director-General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, said: “Once the users download and install the malicious app, they might believe that they are using a legitimate IRCTC service. The fake app provides a similar user interface and replicates the login process of the real IRCTC app, tricking users into thinking they are securely logging in to their accounts. However, behind the scenes, the malicious app is acting as a tool to collect sensitive information. As users interact with the app, they might be prompted to provide their net banking credentials, including usernames, passwords, and PINs, to proceed with ticket bookings or other actions. As users enter their credentials, this information is captured and stolen data transmitted to remote servers controlled by the scammers. This is where the actual compromise of personal and financial information takes place.”

In addition to net banking credentials, the malicious app might request access to other sensitive information stored on the user’s device. For instance, the app could ask for permission to access UPI details and credit/debit card information stored in digital wallets or linked to payment apps. With access to the collected information, the scammers can potentially engage in various fraudulent activities, added the ADGP.

The Cyber Crime Wing advised public to download only the official ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app from authorised sources such as Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users; to refrain from clicking on links promising extraordinary discounts or deals, especially when shared through unofficial channels.

