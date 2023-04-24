Cyber crime wing headquarters to get advanced equipment to speed up investigation

April 24, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

To keep abreast of technological advancements, the Cyber Crime Wing is equipping the headquarters and all cyber crime police stations under its control with advanced tools.

In all, 46 cyber crime police stations in every district/ commissionerate and in special units are functioning in the State.

Additional Director-General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, Sanjay Kumar, said: “The government has sanctioned ₹28.97 crore to set up the network architecture and to procure most advanced necessary hardware and software tools for the cyber crime police stations and for the State Cyber Command Centre in Chennai.”

The list of tools include High End Forensic Workstation, High Speed Forensic Disk Imaging Device, All in One Portable Write Blocker, Portable Data Extraction System, Disk Forensic Software, Digital Forensic Software and Device Data Extraction Software.

Mr. Kumar said: “These tools can be used to trace any IP address or the origin of any abusive social media post against the government or individual or to go into even a locked mobile phone of any suspected person. We are going to purchase all 16 tools for use in our headquarters and all cyber crime police stations will be provided at least three tools each to trace cyber criminals quickly.”

He said many a times, the cyber crime police had to approach private parties for help or their counter parts in other States. Private agencies demand at least ₹1 lakh for profiling a suspect on social media.

M.S. Kumar, technology consultant to the Cyber Crime Wing, said: “These modern tools will be utilised in the detection of cyber crime. For instance, if we recover a device from a place of crime, the mobile forensic tool will help us get into the mobile device to find what is in storage and the WhatsApp chat. We can get entire the meta data and can recover partition and deletion too. We did very rigorous technical evaluation before finalising the bidder. The CDR dump analyser will help us to analyse the location of suspicious person and establish chain links from multiple mobile numbers in a given time.”

These tools will be installed in a month’s time. Also, the State Cyber Crime Command Centre (SCCC) is being enhanced with more personnel to handle calls received through helpline 1930 for reporting cyber financial fraud cases.

The ADGP said: “Now, there will be 15 people round the clock with a team for taking action, another team for follow-up and there is follow- up team with banks, victims and fintech firms. There will be a team for generating a report on how many calls were received and handled per day.” The call centre will have an interactive voice response system (IVRS) soon.

From January 1, 2022 to March 31 of this year, the number of complaints registered is 80,148. In the above complaint, ₹372.37 crore was lost, ₹158.03 crore was frozen and ₹30.91 crore was retrieved and returned to the victims.