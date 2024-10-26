GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyber Crime Wing busts network of FedEx scamsters operating under instruction from Bangladesh 

Published - October 26, 2024 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu uncovered a network of FedEx scamsters operating under the instructions of a kingpin at Dhaka, Bangladesh coordinating the operations with agents.

In a major operation, the Cyber Crime Wing has arrested seven men involved in a large-scale FedEx scam, where a Chennai resident was defrauded of Rs. 1.18 crore. The fraudsters posed as FedEx executives and cybercrime investigation officers to manipulate the victim into transferring large sums of money under the guise of proving innocence in a fake criminal investigation.

Originally, on August 2, the victim from Chennai, received a call from a person posing as a FedEx customer care executive. The fraudster informed her that her parcel contained banned goods and transferred her call to someone posing as a cybercrime investigation officer, who threatened her with legal consequences unless she deposited funds into various bank accounts to prove her innocence. Following these threats, the victim transferred Rs. 1.18 crore to multiple accounts before realising that she was duped. She lodged an online complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and subsequently filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing Head Quarters at Chennai.

The initial investigation by the Cyber Crime Wing led to the arrest of three accused, one of the account holders named Ramesh Bhadabhai and two cyber criminals Vivek Beladiya Damajbhai and Paresh Narshibhai Kalsaria from Gujarat. Subsequently, police arrested Vipul Bhagubhai Kovadiya from Darang, Bhuj Gujarat who acted as a mediator between the agents and the cybercriminals.

During the arrest of Vipul he revealed that two more agents based in Maharashtra were involved in this case and they were the main F2F (Face to Face) agents in this case and that they would have the contact of the main accused in Dhaka, Bangaladesh.

Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing Sandeep Mittal said, “We used advanced investigative techniques to trace the cyber criminals in Kuruduwadi, Maharashtra and apprehended two accused Sahil and Shahrukha. Sahil had installed an OTP APK file on the account holders phone allowing fraudulent transfers. The investigation uncovered the network operated under the instructions of a kingpin at Dhakha, Bangladesh coordinating the operations with agents like Sahil, who works as agents to interact with account holders.

The duo was remanded to judicial custody.

