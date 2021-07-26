Cyber crime wing begins probe into new form of phishing

Link seeking KYC details is sent to the victims through SMS

The cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch has launched an investigation into a phishing fraud in which mobile phone users get a link seeking their know your customer (KYC), PAN card or Aadhaar card details.

Different from the routine of calling and asking customers to share one-time password (OTP) or card verification value (CVV) details, under the new modus operandi, the fraudsters send an SMS with the suspicious link, asking the user to update the details.

Concerned over the rising number of complaints of such frauds, the police have issued an advisory. The suspicious link is circulated as an SMS, making it look like it has been sent from their bank. It informs the users that their account has been blocked, and that they should update KYC/PAN card/Aadhaar card details through a link.

Raghavendra K. Ravi, Assistant Commissioner, cyber crime wing, said: “Subsequent to issuing an appeal to the public to be vigilant over this, we have intensified investigation to trace the scammers. The authorities of SBI and other banks have been alerted about this fraud.”

Police sources said the fraudsters used tunnelling services, provided by firms based in the U.S., and indulged in the fraudulent acts by their hiding IP addresses. On clicking the link, the mobile phone is compromised, and the criminals gain access to bank account details, the police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspicious link created a tunnel between the mobile phone and the server used by the fraudsters.

At least a dozen complaints had been reported till Saturday. In this fraud, money is withdrawn from the account of the victim, unlike online transfers or online purchases, which is usually done by vishing.