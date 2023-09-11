Cyber Crime Wing alerts public about new fraud in thename of e-commerce company 

September 11, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu Police has advised members of the public to be alert to fraudsters sending fake weblinks in the name of leading online stores and stealing money online.

The police said the fraud came to light when a customer lodged a complaint about a fraud. The complainant received a friend’s referral to a seemingly irresistible Facebook post advertising sale of dry fruits. The post claimed to be from e-commerce firm Big Basket. The URL shared resembled Big Basket’s but was, in fact, a fake site: https://basketss.co.in/cart.php.

The victim clicked on the link and was led to a webpage that was strikingly similar to that of Big Basket. Eager to avail the tempting offer, the victim entered his credit card details and provided phone number to complete the purchase. At this stage, no one-time password (OTP) was required. However, the payment attempt failed, prompting the victim to exit the site, unaware of the impending danger.

Soon after, the victim received a call with the caller claiming to be from Big Basket team and offering to guide the victim through the transaction. He shared a file named “bigbasket.apk” through WhatsApp, urging its immediate installation. However, within moments of installing the app, the victim’s phone was inundated with OTP messages and transaction alerts pertaining to his credit card. The victim noticed that all these messages were getting forwarded to an unknown number.

ADGP of the Cyber Crime Wing Sanjay Kumar advised public not to trust any URLs available on Facebook posts as they were not authenticated by the platform concerned. He urged the consumers to always visit the official website for purchasing the products, he added.

