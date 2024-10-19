Cyber Crime Wing ADGP meets telecom officials, discusses ways to curtail fraudulent international calls

Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, Sandeep Mittal has met officials of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to discuss methods for curtailing fraudulent international calls.

So far, 4,430 ‘spoofed calls’ (wherein the caller’s information is manipulated) aimed at committing cyber crimes in the State were reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal. The DoT, in partnership with all the TSPs, has launched a Centralised International Out Roamer (CIOR) system – an advanced tool to protect Indian telecom subscribers from international spoofed calls, a release said.

The system tackles such calls, which appear to come from Indian numbers but are actually made by cybercriminals residing abroad. The facilities available for identifying and blocking such calls were discussed at the meeting. Various possibilities and shortcomings on the new feature of blocking incoming spoofed calls were discussed, and suggestions were made to improve the existing system.

Most of the spam calls were made through Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP). The possibility of extending the facility of blocking such calls to VOIP calls were also discussed at the meeting, and a proposal was made for the same, the release quoted Mr. Mittal as saying.

As an outcome, on a regular basis, the Cyber Crime Wing is planning to gather data on the number of spam calls received through the TSPs to curtail them, it added.

