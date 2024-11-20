 />
Cyber crime review meeting held

Published - November 20, 2024 11:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime wing) Sandeep Mittal chaired a cyber crime review meeting to assess the performance of the district and city cyber crime police stations in the city on Wednesday. 

Mr. Mittal addressing the police personnel said steps have been taken to recognise and reward the efforts of the Cyber Crime Police, which normally go unrecognized. He emphasised that investigations should not stop with the identification of mule account holders but must extend to uncover the entire network by following the line of command. The Cyber Crime head also urged coordination with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to identify and secure the higher-level masterminds behind these cybercrimes. He stressed that thorough and dedicated efforts are crucial in cybercrime investigations. 

He wanted the cybercrime police to do a thorough financial investigation and freeze the assets of the accused involved in crime in accordance with law.

Several officers were awarded commendation certificates for their exceptional work including Cyber Crime Police Station, Madurai District Additional Superintendent of Police Karuppiah and his team for successfully investigating an online trading scam who led to the arrest of eight accused and Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters ADSP Vetri Chezhian for his supervision in two high-profile arrests.

