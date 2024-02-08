Cyber crime police issue advisory on new ‘Online Trading Scam’

February 08, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The cyber crime police have issued a public advisory about a new type of scam dubbed “Online Trading Scam”, which has emerged this year.

In this scam, the victims receive advertisements about free trading tips classes on social media platforms or WhatsApp. When they click on the advertisement, they will be redirected to an unknown WhatsApp group. Fraudsters communicate with the victims via these groups and persuade them to invest by offering them free trading tips to buy and sell stocks. After a few days, the victims are asked to install trading applications provided by the fraudsters for further guidance in trading stocks and earning huge profits.

A senior police officer said: “The victims install applications such as INSECG, CHS-SES, SAAI, SEQUOIA, and GOOMI, which are not registered under the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI). They register and start stock trading based on the fraudsters’ recommendations. The amount to buy shares is deposited into bank accounts mentioned by the fraudsters. Fake profits are displayed in the digital wallet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When victims try to withdraw their ‘profit’ from the digital wallet, they are told that this is possible only if they reach around ₹50 lakh or above in profits. Trusting this as company policy, the victims continuously invest, as per the instructions of the fraudsters.

At one point of time, the victims are asked to pay a tax amount for the profits earned. If they refuse, all communication will cease, and the user will be blocked. It is only then that most realise that they have been conned.

‘Avoid suspicious links’

City Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore advised the public to be aware of the investment scam and asked them to avoid suspicious links, WhatsApp calls, and messages from unknown numbers.

In case of any cyber-related offences, the public are advised to lodge a complaint in the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or call the cyber crime helpline 1930.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.