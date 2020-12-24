Cyber crime police in Chennai bust scam involving Nigerian gang

CHENNAI

24 December 2020 16:42 IST

The case was based on a complaint from a man in Chennai, who said he had lost ₹40 lakh

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has busted a commodity scam and arrested the prime accused, who is suspected to be part of a network of Nigerian nationals.

The accused has been identified as Fulgens Quadio alias Kristopher Wilmer, 27, and was arrested in Mumbai.

According to police, in 2019, a complainant, K.M. Joseph of Kilpauk, Chennai alleged that he had received a Facebook message from an unknown person claiming to be Elizabeth from the UK, owning a pharmaceutical company. She said she needed Folic oil, whoch would be used to cure blood cancer, and she offered the complainant a business deal to export Folic oil from India and gave the contact details of a dealer/manufacturer of Folic oil in Mumbai, who was Sunitha of Star Enterprises.

Believing this to be genuine, Mr. Joseph contacted Sunitha and deposited ₹40 lakh for exports. Later, he realised that he had been cheated and hence he had lodged a complaint with the then Chennai City Police Commissioner and a case was registered by the Central Crime Branch and was taken up for investigation.

After investigation, a special team of police personnel arrested Fulgens Quadio alias Kristopher Wilmer, 27, in Mumbai. He was taken to Chennai by air and produced by the special team before a court. He was remanded for 15 days.

The Chennai City Cyber Crime Cell Police have advised the general public and businessmen not to invest money in these sort of commodity scams.

“Further investigation will reveal more details such as who were involved, the number of victims and complaints in the city. As per our preliminary investigation, Wilmer is suspected to be a part of larger network,” said a senior police officer.