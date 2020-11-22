Cyber Crime police help retrieve money fraudulently transferred from bank account in Chennai

The Cyber Crime unit of the Ambattur Police district helped in getting a refund for a resident of Ambattur, after money was fraudulently transferred from his savings bank account, within an hour of giving a complaint on Saturday night. An amount of ₹25,000 was refunded by the public sector bank after action by the Cyber Crime unit which was inaugurated recently by City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.
A senior official of the City Police said Ganesh, a resident of Mugalivakkam, had given a complaint to the Cyber Crime unit that an amount of ₹25,000 was debited without his knowledge from his savings bank account on Saturday evening. Based on the complaint, the police officials of the unit found out the money was debited through a mobikwik account after the victim had downloaded a food delivery app through a link sent by an unidentified person. On inquiry, the police official found the app to be a phishing account through the One Time Password (OTP) of the victim got automatically transferred to another mobile number and through which the amount was illegally transferred. Citing the fraudulent app account the police officials retrieved the money and refunded it to the complainant, he added.
