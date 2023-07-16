ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber Crime police arrest two persons for posting photos of women in obscene manner on social media

July 16, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The police registered a case and during the investigation found her co-worker involved in creating fake accounts for posting on social media

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime police have arrested a 23-year-old resident of Thiruvottiyur for posting obscene photos of his co-worker on social media sites.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Cyber Crime police have arrested a 23-year-old resident of Thiruvottiyur for posting obscene photos of his co-worker on social media sites. The accused identified as Tamil Maran was arrested based on the complaint filed by the woman.

Police said a woman working in a private company in Porur lodged a complaint in the South Zone Cyber Crime that unidentified persons had posted obscene photos of her on social media sites using fake accounts. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and during the investigation found her co-worker involved in creating fake accounts for posting on social media.

Similarly in another case, the South Zone Cyber Crime arrested a 22-year-old resident of Erode for posting photos of a woman without her knowledge on a social media website. The woman, who is a resident of Adambakkam, had given a complaint that the photos were taken without her knowledge some years ago when she was doing shopping in a supermarket.

The Cyber Crime police during investigation found that it was posted by N.M. Arya of Sathyamangalam in Erode district. The accused was involved in taking photos of women doing shopping in supermarkets without their knowledge and posting the photos in the social media.

Both the accused were produced before a judicial magistrate on July 15 and sent to prison.

