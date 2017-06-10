CWC plea to stay HC order on illegal home

A few days after a single judge at the Madras High Court ordered the Kancheepuram Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to hand over five children to Assisi Illam, a home on Magazine Road at St. Thomas Mount, the CWC has approached the High Court seeking a stay on the order.

The CWC had rescued the children after they went missing from an ‘illegal home’, also called Assisi Illam, run by the same management in Nethaji Nagar and is currently housing them at SOS Children Home, Tambaram. In its petition, the CWC contended that Assisi Illam was an illegal home that was sheltering the five semi-orphans and total orphans (abandoned) right from their birth as infants, which was in violation of Section 36 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The Act mandates that children below 5 can be sheltered only with a licensed agency.

“By keeping these children, they closed all the doors of possibility of reunion with their families, foster care and adoption. They have instead been institutionalised permanently and branded as orphans, while the law emphasises non-institutionalisation,” said R.N. Manikandan, chairman, CWC, Kancheepuram.

The CWC has debunked the home’s claims that the children were left behind by their parents at hospitals immediately after their birth. “No police complaint or any other records are available regarding this and the children were not produced before the CWC,” the petition says.

Show cause notice

On January 6, officials issued a show cause notice to the home and the latter agreed to shut down and hand over the children to the CWC. When the children were not handed over, the CWC conducted an inspection on May 31 and on finding the children missing, sought police help.

The CWC contended that instead of approaching an appropriate appellate forum for redressal as per the relevant sections of the JJ Act, the home had obtained the order from the single judge. The CWC asked the High Court to stay further proceedings in the case filed by the home.