C.Ve. Shanmugam lodges complaint against O. Panneerselvam

C. Ve. Shanmugam

July 23, 2022 20:53 IST

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and his supporters have been accused of ransacking the AIADMK office and looting several documents on July 11

Levelling serious allegations against expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, Rajya Sabha member and former Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam, on behalf the AIADMK, lodged a complaint with the police. Mr. Panneerselvam and his supporters have been accused of breaking open every chambers of party headquarters, ransacking material kept there and looting original documents from the party headquarters and other properties belonging to the party.

Mr. Shanmugam, accompanied by lawyers and partymen including district secretary Adhi Rajaram, lodged a complaint at the Royapettah police station narrating the sequence of events that unfolded on July 11 at the party headquarters 'MGR Maaligai'.

As the general council meeting was to be held in Vanagaram, the party office manager Mahalingam and staff had locked the premises of the party headquarters. On July 11 morning, the former Chief Minister Mr. Paneerselvam, who was accompanied by MLAs R. Vaithilingam and Manoj Pandian and 300 others proceeded towards the party office. They vandalised all vehicles and attacked party cadre on Avvai Shanmugam Salai and later, on oral instructions from Mr. Panneerselvam, they broke open the main gate and main door of the party headquarters and trespassed into the premises. All events which unfolded in the presence of police personnel were live telecast and it led to sealing of the premises by Revenue authorities.

After the Madras High Court ordered the removal of seal and handing over the premises to party interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Shanmugam said: “When we entered the premises on Thursday, we found all rooms inside had been broken open by them. A room which was used by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for over 30 years had been broken open using a crowbar. Original documents of party headquarters, Safire theatre on Anna Salai and party properties in Puducherry, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and others were looted”.

The complaint alleged that ₹31,000 cash, two CPUs containing party account details and a passbook were looted. Steel cupboards were broken, telephones, air conditioners, television set, one silver and bronze article were damaged.

The party submitted video and photo evidence to the police. Mr. Shanmugam said the police issued a receipt from community service register and assured him of registering a first information report.