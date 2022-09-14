C.Ve. Shanmugam accuses DMK of indulging in political vendetta 

He had heated arguments with policemen after he was denied entry to C. Vijayabaskar’s house, which was searched

AIADMK Rajya Sabha member C.Ve. Shanmugam on Tuesday had heated arguments with policemen after he was denied entry to former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar’s house when it was searched by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

The DVAC registered a criminal case on September 12 against Mr. Vijayabaskar, the AIADMK MLA from Viralimalai, for the alleged irregularities in the issuance of essentiality certificate to a medical college in 2020 in violation of norms and misuse of power. The officers conducted searches at least 12 places.

Amid tight security, the DVAC sleuths searched an apartment on L.B. Road, Adyar. While the search was in progress, Mr. Shanmugam visited the place. He had heated arguments as the police denied him entry. He argued that being an advocate, he should be allowed in. The police personnel called up the officials who were in the house and allowed him in.

Later, Mr. Shanmugam told mediapersons that after coming to power, DMK president M.K. Stalin had been functioning with the intention of destroying AIADMK leaders and had been indulging in vengeful acts. “The DMK government has been executing political vendetta through DVAC raids. We will not be cowed down by these acts,” he said.

He also said that after the DMK came to power, the prices went up and power tariff increased twofold. Mr. Stalin had failed to implement the DMK’s electoral promises and scrapped the welfare programmes launched by the AIADMK government.