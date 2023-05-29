C.V. Deepak assumes charge as Chennai airport director

May 29, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

C.V. Deepak assumed charge as the director at Chennai Airport on May 27. Prior to this, he was the General Manager (Finance and Accounts) Taxation Cell at the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Corporate Headquarters, New Delhi.

Mr. Deepak, who joined AAI as a management trainee and subsequently was posted as manager in New Delhi in 1996. “With his sound finance background, he played a key role in setting up the combined revenue billing system at IGI Airport during 1999 -2000,” the release said. He played a significant role in tariff determination exercise for key airports in his tenure with the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority.