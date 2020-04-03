Chennai

Customs waives late fee

Customs has waived late fee for consignments that arrived on or after March 20, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a press release.

The State police have also allowed movement of all goods, vehicles that have both essential or non essential items. This apart, container freight stations too have waived storage charges during the lockdown, the release added.

