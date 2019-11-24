Customs sleuths bust racket of smuggling ganja in parcels

The Postal Intelligence unit of the Customs Department has busted a major racket involving the smuggling of cannabis through parcels from foreign countries.

The modus operandi involved payments through cryptocurrency after placing orders online. One of the key suspects was arrested by the officials.

Based on information that narcotic substances were being smuggled from foreign countries, officers of the Postal Intelligence intercepted some parcels arriving from Canada, England and the U.S. at Meenambakkam.

On examination, these parcels were found to contain green coloured dried leaves packed in multiple layers of vacuum compressed sealed plastic bags. The samples were sent for testing to the narcotics lab, which certified them as cannabis (ganja), a prohibited substance under the NDPS Act 1985. “During the last three months, Customs has seized 31 consignments of ganja of various quantities, totally weighing 4 kg, from foreign postal parcels arriving from those countries. On investigation, it was found that in most cases, the consignee names provided to book the parcels were fake and in some cases consignees stated that their names were misused to book parcels,” said sources in Customs. One Parama Guru K. 28, of Chennai who had placed order for 112 grams of cannabis for personal consumption through the dark web from Canada to his friend’s address and had paid ₹45,000 in Bitcoin, was arrested.

These parcels were found packed in multi-layered plastic sealed covers and coffee powder was packed between them so as to camouflage the smell of ganja.

“It appears that the cannabis, meant for personal consumption, is being smuggled in small quantities. and meant for personal consumption. It is observed that relaxation given by Western countries in the recent times for in the use of cannabis seems to have triggered the smuggling of the substance from these countries, said a press release from the Commisisoner of Customs.