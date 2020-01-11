Customs seizes gold worth ₹31.4 lakh from passengers at Chennai airport

Sleuths of the Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai customs seized gold worth ₹31.4 lakh at the Chennai airport on Thursday night and Friday morning.
The sleuths nabbed Yogaprashath, and on checking his luggage, found 14 brownish/golden coloured coins looking like antique pieces, mixed with five rupee coins, in a small pouch.
The coins were tested by a gold assayer who certified that they were gold coins. A total of 14 gold coins, weighing 422 grams, and valued at ₹16.8 lakh, were seized.
On Friday morning, the officers nabbed Nilamudeen. He had reportedly concealed two bundles containing gold paste in his rectum. Gold valued at ₹14.6 lakh was recovered and seized. Further investigation is under process.
