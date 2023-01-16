Customs officials seize exotic species at Chennai airport

January 16, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Several exotic species, including pygmy marmoset, ball pythons, star tortoises and corn snakes were seized by customs officials at Chennai airport recently.

On January 11, officials found two unattended trolleys of a passenger who came down from Bangkok near the baggage claim area, according to a press release. When they examined the baggage, they found 45 ball pythons, three pygmy marmosets, two exotic star tortoises and eight corn snakes. Subsequently, the officials deported all the animals back to Bangkok. Further investigations are on.