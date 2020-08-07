Customs Department directed to clear 740 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate from Manali in three days

Hazardous material: The Customs Department is planning to auction the stock kept in Manali in a few days.

CHENNAI

07 August 2020 16:23 IST

The Ammonium Nitrate is stored at the Sattva Container Freight Station, and an inspection by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board found that 12,000 people live in the vicinity

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has directed the Commissioner of Customs to immediately clear 740 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate from the premises of the Sattva Container Freight Station (CFS) in Manali.

Following a joint inspection of the CFS with the DGP, Fire and Rescue Services, Sylendra Babu and other officials and officials of the Customs Department, the TNPCB also directed the Director Industrial Safety & Health (DISH), Guindy to inspect the premises and take necessary action as per the provisions of the Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules, 1989.

They also directed the CFS company to earmark the Ammonium Nitrate storage area and engage security personnel to safeguard the area till it is cleared by the Customs Department. “There are 37 of MS containers each having 20 tonnes, totally 740 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate within the premises,” the report submitted by the TNPCB said.

Customs officials informed the inspection team that the material is under its possession due to some legal issues, the report said, adding that they also said that the bidding for the utilisation of the chemical has already been called for and the process will be completed in three days.

12,000 people living nearby

During the inspection, the team noticed that the warehouse, spread over 18 acres, is surrounded by Container Freight Stations to the east, west and northern directions and on Ponneri High Road.

The officials also reported that the nearest habitations to the CFS are Manali New town at a distance of 700 metres in the northern direction with a population of 7,000 people, and Sadayankuppam village at a distance of 1,500 metres in the east with a population of 5,000 people.

This is contrary to claims made by Customs officials on Thursday that there is no residential locality within a 2 km radius of the CFS.