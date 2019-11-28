Customer stabbed for saying bajji was not good

In a bizarre incident, a man preparing tea and bajji at a tea shop in the city reportedly stabbed a customer who had expressed dissatisfaction over the taste of bajji served at the shop in Sowcarpet.

Sowcarpet and Mannady are among busy commercial areas in the city where there is a large floating population as well. Two days ago, Gnanamani, 35, of Vysarpadi, who was working in a electrical shop in the area visited the tea shop on Govindappa Naicken Street.

He ordered a plate of plantain bajji with his tea. After eating the snack, Gnanamani reportedly complained that it was not good, and made remarks about it not being worth the money he paid. His remark irked Arunkumar, 31, who was making bajjis in the shop at the time. Both Arumkumar and Gnanamani had a quarrel and engaged in a scuffle.

Arunkumar pulled a knife from his shop and stabbed Gnanamani. Gnananmani was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He was declared out of danger. Based on his complaint, the Flower Bazaar Police arrested Arunkumar and remanded him in judicial custody.