Customer upset as form to open locker is in Hindi

CHENNAI

28 December 2021 23:46 IST

Only three details were asked in English, she says

Officials of the State Bank of India in Chennai reached out to a customer on Tuesday, hours after her daughter flagged that a bank form was in Hindi, a language not widely understood in Tamil Nadu.

Vasanthakumari said the application form she picked up to open the locker at the R.A. Puram branch was mostly in Hindi. “Only three details — the locker number, the signature of the hirer and the signature of the checking officer — were asked for in English. The rest were in Hindi,” she told The Hindu. “When I asked them why is it in Hindi and not in a regional language [and English], the response was that this is a new piece of stationery,” she said.

Her daughter, Suchitra Vijayan, flagged it on Twitter. “Amma is at a @TheOfficialSBI branch in Madras. The forms are now in Hindi. She asks how am I supposed to fill up this when I don’t know what it says. They are saying it’s part of new stationery.”

Bank’s response

Ms. Vasanthakumari said the bank officials reached out to her later. “I told them the branch is in Tamil Nadu and the form should have been in English and Tamil,” she said. The branch manager, too, spoke to her.

A bank official in Chennai, when contacted, said the head office was authorised to deal with the issue.