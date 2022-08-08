Custodial death: six persons get bail

The Principal Sessions Court granted bail to five suspended police personnel in the case of custodial death of a man

The Principal Sessions Court has granted a statutory bail to the suspended five police personnel and lone home guard who are accused of causing the death of a 22-year-old youth Vignesh while he was in custody last April as the investigating agency CB CID failed to file the chargesheet in a stipulated time-frame.

Last May, the CB CID police arrested head constable M.G. Munaf, constable V. Pavunraj, special sub-inspector S. Kumar, home guard P. Deepak, armed reserve constables P. Jagajeevanram and V. Chandrakumar.

The CB-CID converted the case into one of murder and framed murder charges against the police personnel concerned after the post-mortem report revealed “13 injury marks” on the body of Vignesh, the investigating agency included Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1988, in the First Information Report against the accused police personnel.

Filing bail petitions, the six submitted that the department had fixed their colleagues as approvers as though this petitioners and other police personnel in the said station had beaten the deceased as a result of he died. They said they had been called upon for enquiry by the higher officials and subsequently, remanded on May 7. Vignesh and his friend Suresh alias Jollu Suresh were notorious criminals and they were facing several criminal cases. Even at the time of vehicle check-up, he (Vignesh) had carried cannabis and other drugs besides liquor.

Their advocate submitted that the petitioners are in custody for more than 90 days and so far the charge sheet was not filed. Hence, the petitioners were entitled for statutory bail.

The special public prosecutor opposed bail to the accused.

While granting bail to the six accused, Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli pointed out the court had granted one month extension to file the final report. The petitioners were arrested on May 7 and they were in custody for more than three months and the 90 days period for laying the final report expired on August 4. The petitioners filed the application for statutory bail and hence they were entitled for statutory bail, the judge observed.