Curzons, synonymous with exceptional furniture, is a Chennai landmark

Updated - July 16, 2024 10:29 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 10:25 pm IST

Sunitha Sekar
Quality, a priority: The Curzons building at the junction of Anna Salai and Walajah Road.

Quality, a priority: The Curzons building at the junction of Anna Salai and Walajah Road. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Curzons, named after the Viceroy, is a byword for quality furniture with emphasis on craftsmanship and attention to detail. It produced furniture that would last a lifetime.

Curzons, named after the Viceroy, is a byword for quality furniture with emphasis on craftsmanship and attention to detail. It produced furniture that would last a lifetime. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Among the establishments that have survived the vicissitudes of time, weather, and changing fortunes in Chennai is Curzons and Co. Curzons has been synonymous with exceptional and beautifully crafted furniture over decades.

Standing tall at the junction of Anna Salai and Walajah Road, Curzons was established in 1895 in a small way by Chimata Alavandar Chetty, after getting approval from Viceroy of India Lord Curzon. In gratitude, he named the shop after him.

Curzons evolved over the years as a byword for quality furniture, with emphasis on craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Well-trained workers

Be it meticulously trained labour force that carved minute designs to using well-seasoned wood, Curzons produced furniture that would last a lifetime.

Furniture from Curzons entered some of the most prestigious buildings, including Raj Bhavan and Travancore Palace, owing to its reputation. It has adapted itself to the modern era, but stiff competition, its inability to reduce the price due to good quality of products, it has not been in the race for too many public contracts. The footfall too is not what it was in the past.

Interestingly, according to an archived article published in The Hindu by Kamala Ramakrishnan, it was among the first establishments to install a refrigerator and air-conditioner, way back in in 1928, not to mention the Otis lift installed before the World War. These improvements can be laid at the feet of Alavandar’s son Seshachalam.

Swedish designs

A big fan of Swedish furniture, Seshachalam tried to incorporate the lightness of Swedish designs into the heavy lines or the furniture that was common during that era.

The building itself is a marvel today, with its antique furniture, massive wooden staircase and stained glass windows, and rightfully, a landmark of Chennai.

