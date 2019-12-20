Curtains come down on CIFF

The 17th Chennai International Film Festival, organised by the Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation, came to a close on Thursday . The event featured nearly 150 films from across the world.

Presiding over the ceremony, the chief guest, actor Nasser, said Tamil cinema had taken an important place in the world. “The advancement of digital technology has brought out many directors and thinkers, and the thought that cinema was an impenetrable iron fortress is completely shattered now,” he said. Awards were presented by him and other members of the jury at the event.

Actor and director Parthibhan’s Oththa Seruppu Size 7 won the award for the best feature film. Director Vetrimaaran’s film Asuran, based on Poomani’s novel Vekkai, won the special jury award. Other notable awards given on Wednesday night went to Jiivi, Bakrid and Sillu Karupatti. A total of 12 films were shortlisted, and a jury of three members selected winners from them.

Organisers of the event, the Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation, was present during the ceremony.