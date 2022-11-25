  1. EPaper
Current pace of progress not sufficient, says T.N. Governor, country must be self-reliant by 2047

Governor R.N. Ravi was addressing graduating students of NIFT, Chennai; he urged the students to carry the country forward through their endeavours

November 25, 2022 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi gave away certificates to students at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Chennai during the convocation held on Friday. Anitha Manohar, Director, looks on

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi gave away certificates to students at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Chennai during the convocation held on Friday. Anitha Manohar, Director, looks on | Photo Credit: Raghunathan SR

The next 25 years are extremely crucial, and our current pace of progress is not sufficient, said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi

Governor Ravi was addressing the graduating class of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Chennai, on Friday. He emphasized that by 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence, the country must be self-reliant and advanced. Rejuvenating India’s rich history and culture is crucial to this progress, he added.

Mr. Ravi highlighted India’s long history with textiles and its importance as an industry. The Governor said that until the 18th century, India had the largest textile industry that exported cloth across the world, clothing even prominent Roman senators. He added that many world-famous weaves such as muslin originated in India, bringing in vast amounts of gold into the country.He reminded the students that they were as big as their dreams and urged them to carry the country forward with their endeavors.

Degrees were conferred on 263 students from seven undergraduate and two master’s programmes in management, technology and design. Medals were awarded to 34 students for topping their respective programmes and for academic excellence.

