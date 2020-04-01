Curfew passes for caregivers

The Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has given instructions to all District Collectors to issue curfew passes to caregivers of differently-abled persons.

A letter said that as physically challenged persons were facing difficulties in getting essentials like food, ration and medicines due to the absence of caregivers, passes should be liberally given to the caregivers.

The curfew passes to caregivers would be given based on a request from the physically-challenged person or guardian, along with a photocopy of his/her national identity card with disability certificate, along with identification proof, including Aadhaar card/ration card/voter ID. Curfew passes issued to the caregiver would mention the name and address of the disabled persons.

The letter also directed District Collectors to instruct all Tahsildars to identify differently-abled persons in their area and assist them.