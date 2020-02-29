Chennai

Curbs on rallies

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan has promulgated an order under Section 41 of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act, 1888, regulating processions, demonstrations, fasts, human chains, assemblies and meetings within the city for 15 days.

The order will be effective immediately and will lapse on March 14.

Those who wish to seek exemption from the order need to apply five days in advance.

