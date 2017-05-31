New cattle slaughter rules and their aftermath

Curbs on cattle sale a violation of human rights, says S. Selvagomathy who obtained stay on cattle slaughter ban

more-in

‘Curbs on cattle sale violate human rights, against Constitution’

S. Selvagomathy, Managing Trustee of Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation for Social Legal Education and Development, a non-governmental organisation based in Madurai, took centre stage on Tuesday by filing a public interest litigation petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and obtaining an interim stay on the statutory rules framed by the Centre banning the sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets. The Hindu caught up with the 45-year-old lawyer-cum-activist for an interview after the order was passed. Excerpts.

Also Read
Trading hub: Cattle traders assemble at a monthly market near Mundakayam, in Kerala’s Kottayam district.

Madras High Court stays Centre’s notification on sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets

 

What prompted to you to file the case?

I have been involved in social activities for the last 20 years. My work has revolved mostly around upholding of human rights. When the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulations of Livestock Markets) Rules 2017 were notified by the Centre on May 23, the first thing that struck my mind was that they were in violation of not only the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution but also the basic human rights. That is the reason I decided to file a suit challenging the rules.

How do you say that the rules violate human rights? Can you elaborate?

I see the rules as a violation of the rights of the Dalits and the minority communities who are used to consuming meat. They also violate the rights of others who prefer to eat non-vegetarian food and those who sacrifice animals as part of religious practices. Imposing a curb on such practices is nothing but violation of human rights.

Do you consider this interim order a success?

I see it as a big victory against the unrest created across the nation due to the ban on sale of animals for slaughter. This order will prevent conflict between people who are involved in such a trade and those who are bent upon preventing it. Officials have already begun to implement the rules in many parts of the country by preventing the traders from selling cattle in the market. This order will put a full stop to such practices.

How have you planned to take this case forward?

I shall fight the case till its logical end. It will be better if the Central government itself comes forward to repeal the rules. Otherwise, my lawyers would pursue the case with all earnestness and see to it that the rules are declared null and void.

What is your answer to critics who ask you whether killing of animals is an acceptable practice?

You may not believe if I say that I am a pure vegetarian by choice. I do not even consume eggs but my philosophy is that the choice of food should be left to the individuals and not forced upon them. If forcing a vegetarian like me to eat meat amounts to perpetrating violence against me, then forcing the non-vegetarians to become vegetarians also should be considered as perpetrating violence against them. Every human being has a right to follow his/her religious and cultural practices.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
national government
animal
Chennai
Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 1:44:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/curbs-on-cattle-sale-a-violation-of-human-rights/article18662543.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Cattle trade ban rules were not placed before Parliament
Public slaughter of bull: 8 IYC workers arrested
New restrictions on cattle slaughter
MoEFCC directive on cattle market sparks row over beef ban
Cattle traders cry foul
‘Covert bid by Sangh forces to ban cattle slaughter’
New rules for cattle sale irk farmers
Slaughter ban goes against pluralism, says Stalin
SC had taken varied positions on cattle issue
Kerala sees 'beef fests' in protest against ban on sale of cattle for slaughter
‘Ban on cattle slaughter should not lead to conflict’
Uncertainty looms over livestock sector
‘Curbs on cattle sale will affect minorities, farmers’
New rules make cattle traders jittery
Curbs on cattle slaughter meet stiff resistance
Cattle sale ban infringes on freedom, says Raju
Public slaughter by Congress activists kicks up a row
Cattle row: Bengal leather industry moots legal recourse
Cattle trade rules go against 1960 law
West Bengal will not abide by notification on cattle slaughter, says Mamata
State backs writ in HC against cattle sale ban
Beef festivals raise Adityanath ire
Kerala village fears the music will stop
Puducherry not to impose curbs on sale of cattle
Pinarayi writes to CMs on new cattle trade rules
Cattle slaughter sees a decline
IIT-M students organise beef fest, discuss govt. provision
Madras High Court stays Centre’s notification on sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets
IIT-Madras scholar beaten up for eating beef during protest
Ban on sale of cattle for slaughter: Congress walks tightrope
‘Curb on cattle sale anti-constitutional’
You are reading
Curbs on cattle sale a violation of human rights, says S. Selvagomathy who obtained stay on cattle slaughter ban
States rights violated, say parties
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY