Curbs extended

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Wednesday extended the prohibitory orders, already in force in the State since March 24, till 6 a.m. on April 15.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the CM announced restrictive measures from March 24. The Commissioner then issued the order under Section 144 of the Cr.PC, prohibiting assembly of more than five persons in public places in Greater Chennai police limits, from 6 p.m. on March 24 to 6 a.m. on April 1. As the period came to an end, he extended the curbs.

The city police continued to book cases against those flouting the prohibitory orders, and have set up 161 checkposts in the city to ensure that people follow the order.

Though there were a few vehicles on the road till the afternoon, the crowd dwindled after 2.30 p.m., when shops downed their shutters. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 1, the city police booked 636 cases and seized 320 vehicles. Besides, 1,407 traffic violation cases were registered.