Curbing stigma, healing one person at a time

“The first question most people ask me is why I chose to work with leprosy patients as not many people were into that work, especially 30-35 years ago,” says Padma Venkataraman. The 81-year-old president of the Women’s Indian Association was awarded the Avvaiyar Award by the Tamil Nadu government in 2017 for her work with leprosy patients. She has helped to rehabilitate leprosy patients and worked with many organisations to bring out a gender perspective of various issues, the most recent of which was climate change. She was a permanent representative of the All India Women’s Conference to the United Nations.

“Leprosy can be cured, if detected early. However, many don’t get it checked,” she says. As they carry, the patients also experience severe isolation. “Of course, we have come a long way, but there is still work to be done.”

The daughter of former President R. Venkataraman says, “I was inspired by my father, who was a labour leader. I used to watch him solve the problems of labourers, and I used to say, ‘okay, when I grow big, I will also be helpful to people’.” She has also volunteered with many organisations. “I also worked with Shobhana Ranade and you get inspired working with them and slowly start imbibing their qualities to take the work forward,” she says.

The stigma around the disease was huge, which resulted in fewer job opportunities for the leprosy patients. “I never believed that giving money to the beggars would be helpful as it would only be a momentary solution and they would be back to square one, so the other intervention has to come into play. However, with leprosy patients, the case was different as people would be willing to donate blankets and clothes but would not employ them for fear of contracting the disease,” she says.

So she started small. With the help of various organisations, she visited a colony in Delhi. “But when we tried to enforce changes, they resisted. So we started small. We started with children,” Ms. Padma Venkataraman says.

“We started crèches and we would teach the children basic things and other necessary life skills, such as brushing their teeth, and some English words which they would tell their parents. Slowly, the word spread and people started approaching us for other things we could do,” she recalls. Other programmes were then introduced to help the patients and children to help sustain themselves.

Ms. Padma Venkataraman has helped the community break through the barriers. However, she thinks there are many areas left untouched. “A lot of palliative care is required in these communities as they grow old and nobody is there to take care of them. We are now planning to set up a few trained nurses so that they can check on them to provide support,” she says.

She says the Tamil Nadu government has executed good programmes. “The State has 10 leprosy homes and over 400 colonies, but people are reluctant to go there as there is nothing to do and the children are not allowed to stay in the home once they reach 18 years of age, due to which the family will go form a colony,” she says. Nationally, though there are government programmes, once the World Health Organization announced that leprosy was eradicated, India followed suit. This brought down the efficacy of the programmes. “The vertical programmes, like screening, were also stopped. These things need to be conducted as you cannot eradicate a disease which does not have a preventive vaccine. It can be cured but not be prevented and hence, there needs to be other measures in place.”

