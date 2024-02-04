CUMTA to float tender for integrated application to book tickets

February 04, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) will float a tender this week to develop a common ticketing mobile application for city commuters.

The mobile application will help commuters plan their journey with ease as it facilitates single booking and single payment services. “The application is being developed in such a way that it serves as a journey planner,” an official said.

The application will have options for multiple modes of transport, including bus, Chennai Metro Rail, suburban rail, and autorickshaw for ease of travel. “For instance, if a commuter wants to travel from Adyar to Anna Salai, she can book an autorickshaw from Adyar to Little Mount and then take the Chennai Metro Rail train to Anna Salai. For both journeys, the application will make a single booking (a QR-code can be used as ticket in Chennai Metro Rail), and a single payment,” the official said.

After the tender is floated this week, it may take about five to six months to finalise and award the contract, and another three to four months to develop and test the new application. “We hope to launch it in nine or ten months. Commuting and the planning of rides will improve significantly once the application goes live,” he added.

CUMTA is also holding talks with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Railways to launch National Common Mobility Cards - recently introduced by Chennai Metro Rail system - for bus and train travel.

A few days ago the Chennai Metro Rail had joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce to help commuters book metro tickets through apps such as Namma Yatri, Rapido, and RedBus. Though commuters can book their journey through a single application, they have to make separate payment for both autorickshaw and metro rides.

