GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CUMTA to float tender for integrated application to book tickets

February 04, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) will float a tender this week to develop a common ticketing mobile application for city commuters.

The mobile application will help commuters plan their journey with ease as it facilitates single booking and single payment services. “The application is being developed in such a way that it serves as a journey planner,” an official said.

The application will have options for multiple modes of transport, including bus, Chennai Metro Rail, suburban rail, and autorickshaw for ease of travel. “For instance, if a commuter wants to travel from Adyar to Anna Salai, she can book an autorickshaw from Adyar to Little Mount and then take the Chennai Metro Rail train to Anna Salai. For both journeys, the application will make a single booking (a QR-code can be used as ticket in Chennai Metro Rail), and a single payment,” the official said.

After the tender is floated this week, it may take about five to six months to finalise and award the contract, and another three to four months to develop and test the new application. “We hope to launch it in nine or ten months. Commuting and the planning of rides will improve significantly once the application goes live,” he added.

CUMTA is also holding talks with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Railways to launch National Common Mobility Cards - recently introduced by Chennai Metro Rail system - for bus and train travel.

A few days ago the Chennai Metro Rail had joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce to help commuters book metro tickets through apps such as Namma Yatri, Rapido, and RedBus. Though commuters can book their journey through a single application, they have to make separate payment for both autorickshaw and metro rides.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.