CUMTA to conduct study on last-mile connectivity services for Chennai

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) will soon carry out a study for operating vehicles for last-mile connectivity for various modes of transportation across the city.

The authority held a meeting with the State government recently to discuss last-mile connectivity options for different modes of transportation in the city. It was decided that the CUMTA will do an extensive study in this regard. “Be it the Metro Rail, Mass Rapid Transit System, or suburban trains, all of them need last-mile connectivity for commuters to travel from their place of residence to the stations,” a CUMTA official said.

“People travel to these stations by different modes of transportation. Now, we will do a study to see which areas will need last-mile connectivity and the possible routes. While we are primarily looking to operate mini buses, we will also explore hiring private vehicles (such as six- to eight-seater vans) as feeder services,” the official said. “The idea is to reduce the number of people who use their own vehicles to reach the stations,” he added.

“In the study, CUMTA will also examine how additional mini buses can be operated as feeder services to the nearest bus terminus at areas not already covered by the service,” he said. As there are areas in the city where there is a need for more bus services, the study will give recommendations regarding such routes and the additional services required, the official said.

The study, which is estimated to cost about ₹2 crore, will be begin when the CUMTA receives the approval from the State government. After this, CUMTA will float bids and finalise a consultant. The study is likely to begin later this year and will take about seven to nine months to be completed.