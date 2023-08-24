CUMTA signs MoU with ITDP for comprehensive mobility development plan in Chennai

August 24, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) for bringing out a comprehensive mobility plan by undertaking surveys and reports.

The MoU was signed recently by I. Jeyakumar, Member Secretary and Special Officer of CUMTA, with Aswathy Dilip, Managing Director, ITDP India.

CUMTA, the nodal agency for urban transport in Chennai, is working on projects such as Comprehensive Mobility Plan, Safe Routes to School, Parking Management, Road Safety, Intermediate Public Transport Regularization, Multimodal Integration, Bus Route Rationalisation and Digital Chennai.

As part of this engagement, ITDP will support CUMTA in embracing an approach of prioritising sustainable mobility ensuring in seamless multi-modal integration between various modes of transport; improving road safety of citizens while they use and shift between the various modes of transport and regulate private vehicle usage through efficient parking management.

Apoorva, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, was also present on the occasion.

