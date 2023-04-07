ADVERTISEMENT

CUMTA conducts survey for passenger arrival and dispersal at Kilambakkam bus terminus

April 07, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The survey being conducted online was promoted through the various social media platforms, a private agency had been appointed for conducting offline surveys from the public

The Hindu Bureau

Kilambakkam bus terminus on G.S.T. Road is expected to passengers bound to the southern destinations in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) in association with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has initiated a survey for finding a solution for a seamless transport arrangements for thousands of commuters to be made at the newly constructed Kilambakkam bus terminus. Once the bus terminus is opened to public, it will cater to passengers bound for the southern destinations of the State. 

I. Jayakumar, Special Officer, CUMTA, said a survey had been launched both online as well as offline for helping plan a seamless transition for the passengers arriving from other parts of the States and also those proceeding to the bus terminus from various parts of the city using the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

Mr. Jayakumar said the survey being conducted online was promoted through the various social media platforms, a private agency had been appointed for conducting offline surveys from the public. The physical surveys were being conducted at four bus termini covering Koyambedu, Tambaram, Perungalathur and Alandur. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The surveys conducted in a questionnaire format seeks participants to provide the bus terminus from where they take the long-distance buses to travel down south, mode of travel to the bus terminus, any regular timing for outstation travel and the mode through which they plan to reach the Kilambakkam bus terminus once it is opened. 

Mr. Jayakumar said the offline study being conducted in the morning and evening peak hours in the four bus termini and the online survey would give the trend for planning the operation of MTC buses from various parts of the city for the last mile connectivity.  

The online passenger dispersal survey is available at bit.ly/cmdasurvey  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US