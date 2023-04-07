CUMTA conducts survey for passenger arrival and dispersal at Kilambakkam bus terminus

April 07, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) in association with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has initiated a survey for finding a solution for a seamless transport arrangements for thousands of commuters to be made at the newly constructed Kilambakkam bus terminus. Once the bus terminus is opened to public, it will cater to passengers bound for the southern destinations of the State.

I. Jayakumar, Special Officer, CUMTA, said a survey had been launched both online as well as offline for helping plan a seamless transition for the passengers arriving from other parts of the States and also those proceeding to the bus terminus from various parts of the city using the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

Mr. Jayakumar said the survey being conducted online was promoted through the various social media platforms, a private agency had been appointed for conducting offline surveys from the public. The physical surveys were being conducted at four bus termini covering Koyambedu, Tambaram, Perungalathur and Alandur.

The surveys conducted in a questionnaire format seeks participants to provide the bus terminus from where they take the long-distance buses to travel down south, mode of travel to the bus terminus, any regular timing for outstation travel and the mode through which they plan to reach the Kilambakkam bus terminus once it is opened.

Mr. Jayakumar said the offline study being conducted in the morning and evening peak hours in the four bus termini and the online survey would give the trend for planning the operation of MTC buses from various parts of the city for the last mile connectivity.

The online passenger dispersal survey is available at bit.ly/cmdasurvey

