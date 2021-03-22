Culvert work inches along, slows down traffic on GNT Road

With culvert work on the 60-feet Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) Road in Madhavaram inching along, motorists’ patience is beginning to wear thin. Traffic blocks are a common feature on the one-kilometre-long stretch between Madhavaram Roundtana and Moolakadai intersection.

For the last two months, State Highways Department is undertaking the work of connecting both sides of GNT Road to discharge excess rainwater. The culvert is six feet wide and twelve feet deep and built across the stretch. As the stretch has the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Madhavaram Range; a women’s college, a bus depot and a few container lorries depots, the volume of traffic is high. Besides the road is part of a key route for many MTC buses.

“No warning signboards and reflectors have been placed near the under-construction culvert area, which places at high risk for accidents, especially at night. Further, the carriageway around the work area is also uneven,” says N. Venketash, a motorist from Madhavaram.

Between Madhavaram and Moolakadai, there are six vehicular crossings, facilitating access to establishments and institutions. They include a women’s arts and science college, a petrol pump, the Madhavaram police station, container freight depots and a police checkpoint on the stretch. Except for the vehicular crossings at Madhavaram police station and women’s college, the rest of the crossings are narrow. Motorists say most of the vehicular crossings on the stretch are turning accident-prone. Container lorries find it difficult to take a ‘U’ turn at the crossings. “Steps will be taken to complete the culvert work on the stretch soon,” says a State Highways official.