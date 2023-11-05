Cultural festival, Laghu Virasat, organised at IIITDM-Kancheepuram

November 05, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

With workshops and performances by various artists, a three-day cultural festival, Laghu Virasat, was held at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design, and Manufacturing (IIITDM) in Kancheepuram.

The event, organised by SPIC MACAY and IIITDM-Kancheepuram’s student chapter Indic Sense, saw performances such as Veena recital by exponent R.S. Jayalakshmi, Mohiniyattam by Neena Prasad, and Kalarippayattu by S.K. Rajesh Gurukkal and his troupe from Bhargavi Kalari Sangam, Kozhikode, according to a press release.

Director of IIITDM-Kancheepuram M.V. Karthikeyan inaugurated the event on Friday. Students from the government high schools in Kandigai and Kumizhi also participated.