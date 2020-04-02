Cultural fare to be streamed on social media

As the lockdown enters its second week, Carnatic musicians and organisations are putting together special programmes, making recordings and hosting them on social media. Some have even made special compositions.

Online channel Paalamtv has planned a series of Carnatic concerts and Tamil plays that will be webcast on www.paalamtv.com from April 5 to 14, between 5.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m., with a repeat telecast the next day from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., said a release from Mudhra Bhaskar, founder trustee, Paalamtv.

On Sunday, the programme will be a four-hour-long concert by Gayathri Venkataraghavan. On Tuesday, a concert by the Malladi Brothers will be followed by Kathady Ramamurthy’s play Neengal Yaar Pakkam. Other programmes include a concert by Ramakrishnanmurthy on April 7.

The Priya Sisters will be followed by T.V. Varadarajan’s Tamil play Real Estate on April 8. On April 9, there will be an Akkarai Sisters concert, and on April 10, the Sid Sriram concert will be followed by Y. Gee. Mahendra’s play Idhu Nayama Sir.

On April 11, Kunnakudi Balamuralikrishna will perform, and on April 12, Abhishek Raguram’s performance will be followed by Drama Dummies’ play Engirundo Vandan. On April 13, audiences can watch Sri Vijaya Gopala, a dance performance, a fusion concert with Vikku Vinayakram and L. Shenkar and a light music programme with MSV hits. On April 14, there will be a concert by Bharat Sundar.

Violin Sisters M. Lalitha and M. Nandini are asking those learning music to send in their recordings, and are posting the videos on their Facebook page.

Music heals

“We call it ‘Music Heals’ since music does have the power to heal. It is also a way to make students, especially the younger ones, practice during the lockdown. We now have around 100 videos and these are not just our students but children from all over. We are asking them to mention the names of their gurus as well, and send videos,” said the duo.

If youngsters are unable to reach them through Facebook messenger, they can post with any of the following tags: #musicheals #prayer #lalithanandini and #waystomakestudentspractice.

Renowned Chitravina exponent N. Ravikiran has composed a piece in raga Deepakam, called Tryambakam Yajamahe, inspired by the Maha Mrtyunjaya Mantra. The piece, uploaded on YouTube, has been performed by sisters Anahita and Apoorva. “This is a small original composition for those believing in prayers and prevention,” said Mr. Ravikiran.

Vocalist Jayakrishnan Unni has sung a composition of his on Lord Sri Vishwambara of Kottakal in Sri raga and posted it on YouTube.

Media personality Subhasree Thanikachalam is doing 7 to 8-minute episodes on lesser heard film songs in which she gives a backgrounder to the songs and then has an artiste sing them.

For instance, the song Sangeethame from the Tamil film Kovil Pura, is the first film song in raga rasikapriya. The episodes are available on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.