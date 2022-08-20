Cultural events launched in Elliot’s Beach to mark Madras Day

GCC and Confederation of Indian Industry jointly host event

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 20, 2022 23:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Performing arts, including street theatre shows, mimicry and Tamil art forms, will happen at Elliot’s Beach over the weekend. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Saturday launched cultural events at Elliot’s Beach as part of the Madras Day celebrations.

Food business operators have set up various stalls at the beach. Fifteen different types of games, a gaana band, juggling, dribbling, a kids band and performing arts, including street theatre shows, mimicry and Tamil art forms, are among the major attractions at the beach during the weekend.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inaugurated the events in the presence of Mayor R. Priya, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, Mr. Subramanian said the events had been organised to mark the significance of the birth of the erstwhile Madras 383 years ago and its growth and development. Pointing out the significance of heritage buildings, such as Fort St. George, Ripon Buildings and Central Railway Station, he said the government had taken initiatives to preserve them and also develop civic infrastructure such as stormwater drains.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app