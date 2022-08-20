Cultural events launched in Elliot’s Beach to mark Madras Day

GCC and Confederation of Indian Industry jointly host event

Performing arts, including street theatre shows, mimicry and Tamil art forms, will happen at Elliot’s Beach over the weekend. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Saturday launched cultural events at Elliot’s Beach as part of the Madras Day celebrations.

Food business operators have set up various stalls at the beach. Fifteen different types of games, a gaana band, juggling, dribbling, a kids band and performing arts, including street theatre shows, mimicry and Tamil art forms, are among the major attractions at the beach during the weekend.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inaugurated the events in the presence of Mayor R. Priya, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Subramanian said the events had been organised to mark the significance of the birth of the erstwhile Madras 383 years ago and its growth and development. Pointing out the significance of heritage buildings, such as Fort St. George, Ripon Buildings and Central Railway Station, he said the government had taken initiatives to preserve them and also develop civic infrastructure such as stormwater drains.