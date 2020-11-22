Cultural events and functions will be permitted from November 25

50% occupancy will be allowed if event is held in closed halls

The State government on Saturday decided to permit cultural events and functions with effect from November 25, paving the way for annual music festivals to be organised in December.

If held in closed spaces, such events and functions would be allowed to have 50% of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 200 persons.

For similar events and functions to be conducted in open spaces, a maximum of 200 persons would be permitted.

The decision has been taken in view of representations received from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan chairman N. Ravi and others, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam. Prior permission would have to be obtained from the Police Commissioner in Chennai district and from District Collectors in other parts of the State.

The order also stated that directives on COVID-19 management, such as face masks, personal distancing, thermal screening, use of sanitisers and strict adherence to the SOPs, would have to be “mandatorily followed”. However, the prohibition on social, political, entertainment, academic and religious congregations would remain in force.

Even though the government, through an order on October 31, proposed to allow all social, political, cultural, academic and other functions from November 16, it revoked the nod by another order on November 13. This was done after people began crowding and did not adhere to personal distancing norms and the wearing of face masks, the order stated, making it clear that the latest order only applied to cultural events and functions.