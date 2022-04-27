Culinary talent hunt to be held in Erode on April 30

A culinary talent hunt, The Hindu’s “Our State Our Taste”, will be held in Erode at Hotel Regency Inn, 104/1,352, near Bus Stand, Mettur Road, from 10 a.m. on April 30.

The third edition of the culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champion of Tamil Nadu. The preliminary rounds will be held in 20 locations and the grand finale will be held in Chennai. The top three winners will win a total cash prize of ₹Two lakh. The first prize is ₹one lakh, while the second prize is ₹60,000 and the third prize is ₹ 40,000.

A panel of judges headed by celebrity chef K. Damodharan will select the three best cooks from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale in Chennai on July 23.

Participants can cook vegetarian, non-vegetarian, breakfast, snacks or desserts. A minimum of two dishes should be prepared and one must represent the flavour of Tamil Nadu with “ Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta” and should be brought to the venue for the preliminary round.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2022. You can also send an SMS or a WhatsApp message with the format “Name<space>City<space>Dish name” to 99412 55695 or call the number.

The title sponsor is Vidiem Appliances. The event is hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee, Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil, powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice. The asafoetida partner is LG Asafoetida, associate partner is Naga Food, divinity partner is ITC Mangaldeep and spice partner is Everest Masala. The banking partner is Karur Vysya Bank, while venue partner is Jennys Residency. The magazine partner is Aval Vikatan and media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai.