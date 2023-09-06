Culinary challenge for chefs from September 15

September 06, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The sixth edition of the South India Chefs Association (SICA) live culinary challenge and exhibition 2023 will be held for three days from September 15 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

This culinary challenge by SICA is the largest and first World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS)-endorsed culinary competition in the country.

The contestants would be asked to prepare a three-course European style menu (appetiser, main course, and dessert) in a live environment, and three hours would be allotted for them to cook the dishes. The chefs can use any main ingredient such as meat, fish, vegetables, paneer and so on.

K. Damodaran, celebrity chef and president of SICA, said: “We are excited to see the response of participants for this edition of the challenge in which chefs would compete under 20 different categories. Over 2,000 participants and four teams, including those from Maldives and Sri Lanka, are expected to participate in this event, he added.

N. Sheetharam Praasad, Corporate Executive Chef, GRT Hotels and Resorts and General Secretary, SICA, said that the competition would be a great opportunity for the chefs and lead to the winners participating the Indian team in the upcoming Culinary Olympics in Germany next year.

Earlier this week, 150 more professional and student participants from hotels, restaurants and culinary institutes across South India participated in a two-day cooking challenge at the IHM Taramani, Chennai as part of the 6th edition of the SICA Culinary Challenge and Exhibition 2023.

One of the judges at the event, Siddiq M., consultant chef and former executive chef, Taj Club House, Chennai, said the food presentation of the chefs was on a par with international standards.