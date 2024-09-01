ADVERTISEMENT

CTH Road in bad shape after it was dug up on some stretches for laying gas pipes

Published - September 01, 2024 11:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Lives endangered: On a few stretches of the Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road, the dug-up portion remains barricaded.

A portion of Chennai-Thiruvallur High Road near Ambattur is in a bad condition after a gas pipeline company dug it up on two kilometres for installing a pipeline network a few months ago. Thousands of motorists take this road towards Ambattur, Avadi, and Thirumullaivoyal. The agency that had dug up the road has not completed the work; on a few stretches, the dug-up portion remains barricaded and on other stretches, big trenches pose a threat to motorists. A private school, which has more than 5,000 students, functions near such a stretch. Not far from the school is a private charitable hospital that thousands of patients visit.

We request the Highways Department to direct the gas company to complete the work before the onset of the monsoon.

S. Suresh, president, United Welfare Association, Ambattur.

Official responds:

A senior official of the Highways Department says the contractor has promised to complete the work very soon.

Weighing scales needed

The LPG cylinder has a label that asks every customer to check the valve and the weight on delivery. While a customer can check the valve with the help of the delivery boy, how can he check the weight in the absence of a weighing scale. The distributors must equip delivery boys with weighing scales.

V.S. Jayaraman, T. Nagar.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

