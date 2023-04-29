CSR funding can help government hospitals maintain high-end equipment, develop apps to track patients, say officials

April 29, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

At a conclave to discuss how Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) can bridge the gap in healthcare funding in Tamil Nadu, State health officials said that industries could help in meeting the expenditure involved in the maintenance of high-end equipment in government hospitals, creating apps to track antenatal mothers and persons diagnosed with non communicable diseases (NCD), providing logistical support and in data analytics.

This was discussed at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu’s first edition of ‘CII Tamil Nadu CSR Healthcare Conclave 2023,’ on Friday in Chennai.

S. Uma, project director of the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme, said maintenance of equipment and consumables, were challenges the healthcare system faced. It is challenging for government institutions to run high-end equipment as, though the capital cost was provided, recurrent expenditure and the cost of consumables is high, she said, adding: “This is one area in which industries in local areas could adopt a particular hospital and meet the cost of consumables.”

Noting that Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital, Kancheepuram was being upgraded to a 1,000-bed exclusive quaternary care cancer hospital, she said, “We need high-end equipment…Industries in and around Kancheepuram could come forward for this.”

T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said that 10 lakh antenatal women and nearly one crore persons with NCDs needed to be tracked in the State. Considering these massive numbers across the State, an application or tool could be developed. Noting that there is a huge amount of data available with the department, he said that the department could be helped with data analytics or artificial intelligence to convert the data into meaningful information.

Dr. Uma said that the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme covered 64% of the poor families in the State. NCDs, including hypertension, diabetes and cancer, are going to be the main challenges in healthcare in the future. Under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, employees of 711 organised industries would be screened in the first phase, she said.

Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu CSR Healthcare Conclave, said at the end of the conclave, they would submit a White Paper to the State government to share suggestions.

Mohamed Rela, chairman and managing director, Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre; Harisudhan M, partner-Indirect Tax, PwC India and Sathish Devadoss, past chairman, CII Madurai Zone also spoke. at the event