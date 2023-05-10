ADVERTISEMENT

CSK felicitates The Elephant Whispers team, donates ₹5 lakh toward elephant conservation efforts

May 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni presenting the jerseys to Bomman and Bellie on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Bomman and Bellie of The Elephant Whisperers fame and the film’s Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves paid a visit to M.A. Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk in Chennai and were presented with personalised jerseys by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday.

In a video shared to the team’s social media profile, Mr. Dhoni’s daughter Ziva is seen interacting with Mr. Bomman, Ms. Bellie and Ms. Gonsalves post a training session on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals, Rupa Gurunath, owner, CSK handed over mementos to the three along with K.S. Viswanathan, chief executive officer, CSK Cricket Limited, presented a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the Mudumalai Tiger Conservation Foundation for the welfare of elephants.

“Conserving Asian elephants is the need of the hour and we are also happy to extend our support to the two elephants Ammu and Raghu by contributing towards their living expenses,” Mr. Viswanathan said.

