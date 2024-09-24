CSIR to host Open Day at Chennai Campus on its Foundation day

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will celebrate its Foundation Day on 26th September 2024, by hosting an Open Day at its campus in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR’s Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC) in Chennai which has been specifically engaged in Research and Development, consultancy, and advanced testing in structural engineering is keen to showcase its laboratories on its Open Day. All the laboratories on its Chennai campus will be open to high school and college students, teachers, engineers, industrial professionals, media, and the general public.

During a press meet on Tuesday, Dr. N. Anandavalli, Director of CSIR-SERC and Coordinating Director of the CSIR Madras Complex, outlined the various research and development activities conducted at the campus. Furthermore, she shared details about the facilities available for research and extended an invitation to the public and media to visit the laboratories, gaining first-hand insights into the R&D facilities, scientific expertise, and ongoing application-oriented research projects.

M. Annadurai IIS, additional director general of the Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.