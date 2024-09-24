GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CSIR to host Open Day at Chennai Campus on its Foundation day

Published - September 24, 2024 11:43 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will celebrate its Foundation Day on 26th September 2024, by hosting an Open Day at its campus in Chennai.

CSIR’s Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC) in Chennai which has been specifically engaged in Research and Development, consultancy, and advanced testing in structural engineering is keen to showcase its laboratories on its Open Day. All the laboratories on its Chennai campus will be open to high school and college students, teachers, engineers, industrial professionals, media, and the general public.

During a press meet on Tuesday, Dr. N. Anandavalli, Director of CSIR-SERC and Coordinating Director of the CSIR Madras Complex, outlined the various research and development activities conducted at the campus. Furthermore, she shared details about the facilities available for research and extended an invitation to the public and media to visit the laboratories, gaining first-hand insights into the R&D facilities, scientific expertise, and ongoing application-oriented research projects.

M. Annadurai IIS, additional director general of the Press Information Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was also present.

